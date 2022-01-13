CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Meals can be ordered for pick-up every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by calling 208-879-6338 before 11 a.m.. To order Meals on Wheels, call 208-522-5391.

Friday, Jan. 14

BBQ chicken, baked potato, veggies, fruit

Monday, Jan. 17

Turkey noodle soup, deviled egg, Jell-O

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Sloppy joes, potato salad, carrots

Tags

Recommended for you