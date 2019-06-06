Officials at Challis senior center say they’re experimenting with a new, healthier lunch menu.
“We are trying to reduce our intake of refined carbohydrates, fatty meats and sugars,” site Manager Kellie Wahlstrom said in a news release. That move is based on expert advice that those things “are bad for us,” she said.
The new menu will feature more fresh produce and whole grains. And, Wahlstrom said, plans call for making the meals more interesting, adding ethnic dishes from Mexico, the Middle East and Asia.
Anyone can eat lunch at the senior center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The family-style meal is served at noon. Seniors age 60 and older are asked to pay the $5 suggested donation. Adults younger than 60 are asked to donate $6. Children between the ages of 5 and 10 are asked for a $3 donation. Children younger than 5 can eat free.
Meals can be delivered to qualifying residents.
In addition to lunch, line dancing takes place at the center the same three days a week that lunch is served, at 10 a.m., and card games are played after lunch.
The center has a Facebook page where the menu and activities are posted, Wahlstrom said.