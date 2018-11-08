Challis senior citizens are readying to host the annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner, center Director Edwin Happy said.
A traditional Thanksgiving meal is served from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at the center on Challis Creek Road. There's no cost to eat, but diners are asked to bring a side dish. Seniors will provide turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and stuffing.
Advance donations of food – especially turkeys – are needed, Happy said. People can bring their food donations – turkeys, ingredients for stuffing or potatoes – to the center between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. any Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Last-minute donations can be dropped off until 2 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving.
Likewise, volunteers are needed on Thanksgiving day, Happy said. People who want to help cook can start showing up at 8 a.m. People who want to serve food or clean up can show up later.
About 100 people attend the dinner in a typical year, Happy said. It's a thank you to the community from the seniors and chance to bring people together, he said.