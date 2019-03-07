The Feb. 23 indoor garage sale at the Challis senior citizens center raised nearly $850, center Treasurer Peggy Parks said.
Everything, including the kitchen sink, was for sale, but not everything sold. The two-compartment kitchen sink sold, but some smaller items like books that failed to sell were donated to the HUB, Parks said. Some larger items are being held for the senior citizens’ annual dinner and auction in September.
This year’s total compares to about $900 raised last year, Parks said.