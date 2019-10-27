The Challis Senior Citizens raised more $5,000 during their auctions and dinner last weekend.
The event was a fundraiser for the senior center and the Meals on Wheels program, which provides regular meals to home-bound elderly people.
Senior Citizens President Tom Johnson said the event was a “great time with a good meal and good donations.” Many of the items put up for auction were handmade, such as a wooden table set that sold for $165 and canned vegetables that sold for $50.
Two homemade pies were sold and donated back for sale repeatedly, raising $100 in the end.
“It really speaks to the generosity of this community,” said Johnson. “It’s great to see the support for these old folks.”
The dinner of pork roast, baked beans and coleslaw was prepared Robin Gribaudo, the senior center’s cook, and Kellie Wahlstrom, who manages the center.