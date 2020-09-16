Aug. 31
3:05 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of an overdue person at Pass Creek near Stanley.
8:39 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of cows on the road on Idaho Highway 75 west of Clayton.
Sept. 1
7:16 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
10:12 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of theft on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
12:06 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Hot Springs Road in Challis.
1:46 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
5:04 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of highway littering on U.S. 93 near Challis.
Sept. 2
12:16 a.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a possible DUI in the Mackay area.
10:56 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a parking complaint at the Stanley city park.
1:11 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a non-injury accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
2:03 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a stolen firearm in the Redfish Lake area near Stanley.
Sept. 3
9:35 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted a motorist on Idaho 75 near Challis.
10:58 a.m. Downey responded to a report of a civil disturbance on Elk Creek Road in Ellis.
11:22 a.m. Downey assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 in Challis.
5:27 p.m. Peterson responded to a dispute between a landlord and a tenant on Fifth Street in Challis.
6:57 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a complaint that someone opened a gate to let cows out on Old Loop Road in Mackay.
Sept. 4
6:35 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a animal-vs-vehicle accident on Trail Creek Road in Mackay.
4:45 p.m. O’Brien assisted the Pocatello Police Department and served two citations on their behalf at Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
5:57 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a reckless driver at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Idaho 75.
9:13 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
10:20 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of child abuse on Valley Avenue in Challis.
Sept. 5
4:10 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Redwood Cabins in Lower Stanley.
7:44 p.m. Williams responded to a report of vandalism on Mine Hill Road in Mackay.
11:32 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a report of a disturbance of the peace in the Redfish Lake area near Stanley.
Sept. 6
12:27 a.m. Rosenkrance and Williams responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Park Creek area near Mackay.
9:02 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a trespasser on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
11:48 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
2:29 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an accident on Idaho 75 west of Clayton.
5:44 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of illegal campfires on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
11:08 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of domestic battery at Dagger Falls near Stanley.