June 17
6:34 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a possible stalking case on Cedar Avenue in Mackay which turned out to be harassment between an ex-husband and ex-wife.
June 18
3:36 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to the Stanley Lake area where someone found a license plate.
8:10 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a possible drug deal at a Challis residence.
June 19
3:50 a.m. Peterson was advised of an accident in the Mosquito Flat Reservoir area west of Challis.
12:35 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of shots fired on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.
2:28 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of a vehicle abandoned on 11th Street in Challis.
3:16 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
4:54 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of trespassing on Houston Road near Mackay.
6:29 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible drunken driver on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
June 20
1:50 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of possible squatters along U.S. 93 near Ellis.
6:26 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible drunken driver on Idaho Highway 75 in the Stanley area.
June 21
8:41 a.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 in the Challis area.
1:32 p.m. Gilchrist made a traffic stop on U.S. 93 near Mackay that resulted in the arrest of the motorist on an outstanding warrant.
2:28 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a gun that was missing from a site on Leesburg Lane in Challis.
3:43 p.m. A Mackay woman reported that an animal was rustling around in her chimney flue. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts was notified.
3:48 p.m. A Stanley businessman reported that people he had rented some ATVs to had wrecked them.
7:24 p.m. Peterson, Lightburn, an Idaho State Police trooper and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a fatal accident on U.S. 93 north of Challis near Cottonwood Campground.
11:42 p.m. Lightburn responded to a vehicle vs. cow accident on U.S. 93 north of Challis near the intersection with Jobe Lane.
June 22
1:33 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho 75 near the intersection with Redfish Lake Road.
June 23
2:02 p.m. An incident of harassment was made in the Challis area.
7:38 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in the Darlington area.
8:34 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a hit and run accident on Custer Street in Mackay.
June 24
11:47 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a break-in at the rodeo grounds in Mackay.