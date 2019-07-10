June 24

1:51 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of property damage on Pine Street in Mackay.

3:29 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible crashed airplane in the Stanley area, but found nothing.

3:58 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to to a report of a reckless driver in the Mackay area.

June 25

10:27 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an accident near Mackay.

2:55 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an animal complaint on Trails End Lane in Challis.

June 26

1:54 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a suspicious person on College Street in Mackay.

June 28

10:08 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of property damage at a U.S. Highway 93 location near Mackay.

10:52 a.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh, Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist, Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers and others responded to a report of a drowning on Redfish Lake.

6:32 p.m. Stanley volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire along Meritt Lane in Stanley.

June 29

2:36 p.m. Lightburn, Challis and Pahsimeroi volunteer firefighters and a Challis ambulance crew responded to a three-motorcycle accident on U.S. 93 near Ellis.

7:22 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters responded to a grass fire along Challis Creek Road.

8:12 p.m. Pumphrey and Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole were notified that a group of motorcycle riders was overdue returning to their campsite near Stanley. The riders were just running late.

9:05 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report that someone was spinning cookies on the baseball field near Challis city park.

9:12 p.m. A motorist involved in an accident near Redfish Lake south of Stanley filed a report.

10:59 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of disturbing the peace at a dispersed campsite near Stanley.

June 30

8:42 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a reported theft of furniture from a Valley Creek Road address in Stanley. A search located the piece of furniture on the reporting party’s property.

5:29 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible drunken driver on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.

July 1

9:04 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a theft reported at the Antelope Creek Living Center near Darlington.

3:56 p.m. Lightburn was advised that someone was disturbing the peace on Valley Avenue in Challis.

8 p.m. Volunteers from the Stanley ambulance crew and Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department responded to a fire in the Decker Flat area south of Stanley near the Hell Roaring Creek trailhead.

July 2

10:23 a.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a plane crash at the Stanley airport. A 1981 Cessna tipped over, but no one was injured. In righting the airplane some fuel was spilled.

11:16 a.m. Gilchrist and Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to a report of a vehicle stolen near the junction of Idaho Highways 75 and 21 in Stanley.

1:51 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a possible drunken driver in the Mackay area.

2:20 p.m. Maydole was advised of a credit card fraud report in the Challis area.

2:30 p.m. Gilchrist took a report of a sexual assault that had happened in the Redfish Lake area.

2:33 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho 75 near Stanley.

5:32 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of two women on an upside down raft floating down the Salmon River. He discovered no one in distress.

July 3

9:02 a.m. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Karl Stocker responded to a report of intimidation up the Morgan Creek drainage northwest of Challis.

10:31 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a fight in progress on Main Street in Mackay.

1:41 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of a dog in a locked car on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.

3:25 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Second Street in Challis.

8:20 p.m. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to an animal call on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.

July 4

8:13 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of unwanted campers at Stanley City Hall.

11 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office activated search and rescue volunteers after receiving an SOS signal from a satellite beacon in the Sawtooth Mountains. Volunteers successfully rescued a boy who had been hiking.

Tags

Load comments