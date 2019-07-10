June 24
1:51 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of property damage on Pine Street in Mackay.
3:29 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible crashed airplane in the Stanley area, but found nothing.
3:58 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to to a report of a reckless driver in the Mackay area.
June 25
10:27 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an accident near Mackay.
2:55 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an animal complaint on Trails End Lane in Challis.
June 26
1:54 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a suspicious person on College Street in Mackay.
June 28
10:08 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of property damage at a U.S. Highway 93 location near Mackay.
10:52 a.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh, Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist, Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers and others responded to a report of a drowning on Redfish Lake.
6:32 p.m. Stanley volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire along Meritt Lane in Stanley.
June 29
2:36 p.m. Lightburn, Challis and Pahsimeroi volunteer firefighters and a Challis ambulance crew responded to a three-motorcycle accident on U.S. 93 near Ellis.
7:22 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters responded to a grass fire along Challis Creek Road.
8:12 p.m. Pumphrey and Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole were notified that a group of motorcycle riders was overdue returning to their campsite near Stanley. The riders were just running late.
9:05 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report that someone was spinning cookies on the baseball field near Challis city park.
9:12 p.m. A motorist involved in an accident near Redfish Lake south of Stanley filed a report.
10:59 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of disturbing the peace at a dispersed campsite near Stanley.
June 30
8:42 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a reported theft of furniture from a Valley Creek Road address in Stanley. A search located the piece of furniture on the reporting party’s property.
5:29 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible drunken driver on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
July 1
9:04 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a theft reported at the Antelope Creek Living Center near Darlington.
3:56 p.m. Lightburn was advised that someone was disturbing the peace on Valley Avenue in Challis.
8 p.m. Volunteers from the Stanley ambulance crew and Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department responded to a fire in the Decker Flat area south of Stanley near the Hell Roaring Creek trailhead.
July 2
10:23 a.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a plane crash at the Stanley airport. A 1981 Cessna tipped over, but no one was injured. In righting the airplane some fuel was spilled.
11:16 a.m. Gilchrist and Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to a report of a vehicle stolen near the junction of Idaho Highways 75 and 21 in Stanley.
1:51 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a possible drunken driver in the Mackay area.
2:20 p.m. Maydole was advised of a credit card fraud report in the Challis area.
2:30 p.m. Gilchrist took a report of a sexual assault that had happened in the Redfish Lake area.
2:33 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
5:32 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of two women on an upside down raft floating down the Salmon River. He discovered no one in distress.
July 3
9:02 a.m. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Karl Stocker responded to a report of intimidation up the Morgan Creek drainage northwest of Challis.
10:31 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a fight in progress on Main Street in Mackay.
1:41 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of a dog in a locked car on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
3:25 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Second Street in Challis.
8:20 p.m. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to an animal call on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.
July 4
8:13 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of unwanted campers at Stanley City Hall.
11 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office activated search and rescue volunteers after receiving an SOS signal from a satellite beacon in the Sawtooth Mountains. Volunteers successfully rescued a boy who had been hiking.