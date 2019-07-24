July 9
8:21 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to Round Valley Road in the Challis area to remove a dead deer.
3:33 p.m. Lumpkin responded to the report of an overdue person in the Grouse Peak area northeast of Challis.
5:01 p.m. A missing hiker was reported. The hiker was later reunited with her partner.
8:20 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to an assault reported at Sunny Gulch Campground south of Stanley.
July 10
1:31 a.m. Lumpkin and Challis ambulance volunteers responded to an accident on Garden Creek Road west of Challis.
2:02 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of someone disturbing the peace at Mountain Village in Stanley.
8:21 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell received a missing-person report. The case remains open.
5:33 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to the report of an unwanted person at a location on Garden Creek Road near Challis.
8:30 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to the report of an unruly person at the Antelope Creek Living Center in Darlington.
11:40 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of disturbing the peace in the Mount Heyburn campground at Redfish Lake.
July 11
4:34 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident in the Challis area.
5:43 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a possible DUI in the Outlet campground at Redfish Lake.
7:06 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an irrigation sprinkler spraying water on the road in the Yankee Fork area.
8:12 p.m. Pumphrey assisted a motorist on Idaho Highway 21 near Banner Summit.
July 12
5:16 a.m. J.K. Mitchell and South Custer fire volunteers responded to a vehicle fire in the Mackay area.
3:50 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of reckless motorcyclists on U.S. Highway 93 in the Challis area.
5:05 p.m. Pumphrey, Marine Deputy John Haugh, Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen and Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to the Mount Heyburn campground at Redfish Lake when a child was reported missing. The child was later found.
5:39 p.m. Pumphrey was flagged down in the Stanley area for a civil matter.
7:23 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance received a report of suspicious circumstances on Upper Cedar Creek Road in the Mackay area. A vehicle was parked by a tractor, but everything was OK.