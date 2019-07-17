July 4
12:55 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn took the report of an assault at Bux’s Place bar on Main street in Challis.
2:15 p.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh received word that a 2-year-old girl had fallen off a boat near Sandy Beach at Redfish Lake. The girl was apparently OK.
9:13 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a fight behind the old gas station in Clayton.
July 5
8:10 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a parking complaint at Mountain Village Mercantile in Stanley.
9:54 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of domestic battery on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
10:24 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a domestic disturbance at the Sawtooth Motel in Stanley.
July 6
2:46 a.m. Peterson responded to an accident on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
10:27 a.m. Lightburn responded to a building hit by a vehicle on U.S. 93 in Challis.
1:08 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell assisted Mackay ambulance volunteers at a call on Houston Road in the Mackay area.
2:51 p.m. Lightburn responded to the report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Challis.
2:57 p.m. Lightburn responded to the report of an unwanted person at the Northgate Motel in Challis.
4:51 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of theft at Camp Bradley northwest of Stanley.
6:44 p.m. Haugh responded to a boat accident on Redfish Lake south of Stanley.
8:25 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of trespassing on North Avenue in Challis.
8:31 p.m. Peterson, Lightburn and Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to inmate problems at the Custer County Jail.
8:37 p.m. An accident on U.S. 93 in Challis was reported.
9:11 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the community center in Stanley. The vehicle was broken down and the driver was waiting for a tow truck.
July 7
5:25 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance performed a welfare check on Larter Way in Mackay.
6:46 p.m. Pumphrey responded to the report of a reckless driver on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.
8:57 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a reported accident at the Park Creek Ski Area northwest of Stanley.
10:48 p.m. Lightburn responded to the report of an intruder on Sixth Street in Challis.
July 8
2:08 p.m. Lightburn responded to the report of a break-in on River Run Road near Challis.
4:43 p.m. Property damage was reported on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
9:30 p.m. A vehicle vs. deer accident on U.S. 93 near Elk Bend was reported.