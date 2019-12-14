Nov. 25
4:53 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of a school bus violation on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
4:57 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Maydole responded to a report of domestic battery on Valley Avenue in Challis.
6:02 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Maydole responded to a fire on Dawn Circle in Challis.
Nov. 26
12:13 a.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Maydole responded to a report of a structure fire at Challis Lanes.
10:13 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 southwest of Challis.
4:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a family dispute on Leesburg Lane in Challis.
Nov. 27
10:15 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a minor accident on U.S. 93 near Leslie.
1:25 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
5:33 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of an animal vs. vehicle incident in Valley County.
7:45 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of fireworks on Valley Avenue in Challis.
Nov. 28
7:15 p.m. Mackay fire volunteers and the Mackay ambulance responded to an accident northwest of Mackay.
Nov. 29
2:21 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a break-in on Clinic road in Challis.
Nov. 30
4:57 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible DUI on Fish Hatchery Road near Mackay.