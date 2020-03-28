March 10
1:02 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a juvenile problem in the Mackay area.
4:48 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of an injured skier in the Williams Peak area near Stanley. The skier popped his shoulder out of place at a site about 45 minutes from the nearest ranger station. Rosenkrance said as far as he knows, the skier made it off the mountain safely.
6:14 p.m. A Butte County ambulance responded to a medical call on White Knob Street in Mackay.
March 11
10:15 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a theft on Valley Avenue in Challis.
11:53 a.m. Deputy Lane Bowman responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.
9:41 p.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Bar Road in Mackay.
March 12
2:15 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
8:46 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of theft at the junction of Idaho 75 and U.S. 93 in Challis.
8:52 a.m. Lumpkin assisted Fish and Game officers with a report of an injured deer on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
6:18 p.m. O’Brien responded to a call for assistance on College Street in Mackay.
March 13
12:25 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a noise complaint on North Avenue in Challis.
2:04 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, Clayton fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a report of a tree fire on River Front Lane in Clayton.
March 14
8:30 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an accidentally activated emergency call on Idaho 75 east of Clayton.
1:07 p.m. Bowman responded to a report of a motorist in need of assistance on Museum Drive in Stanley.