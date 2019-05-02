April 22
10:17 a.m. A theft at a U.S. Highway 93 location near Challis was reported to Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole.
11:32 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an alarm at a home on Old Loop Road near Mackay.
April 23
3:23 p.m. Maydole responded to a theft report in Clayton.
9:51 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was advised that dogs were acting crazy on Sixth Street in Challis. When Peterson arrived on scene he found nobody at home and no barking dogs.
April 24
11:04 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Challis. It turned out a motorist was asking for some gas. Mitchell helped the motorist out.
12:48 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of neighbor harassment on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
5:30 a.m. Shirley Shields of May reported her vehicle collided with a deer on U.S. 93 near Ellis.
9:25 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to reports of a suspicious person at a business on U.S. 93 in Challis. The man, who made the employees nervous, was walking around but not going inside. When Lightburn arrived, the man said he was on his way to Ketchum.
12:32 p.m. Lightburn responded to the junction of U.S. 93 and Idaho Highway 75 where an unwanted person was hanging around.
4:12 p.m. J.K. Mitchell reported a fire in a field on Antelope Creek Road south of Mackay.
6:06 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters and the Challis ambulance crew responded to a series of three roadside fires along U.S. 93 near Bradshaw corner. It appeared a vehicle was dragging a chain and sparked three fires in dry cheat grass, Challis Fire Chief Ray Varney said. The first, near the last house on the north side of the highway before Bradshaw corner, scorched an area 20 feet wide by 150 feet long, he said. Firefighters soon had it out. While fighting a second fire just upriver from the first, firefighters were told a third fire was burning near Malm Gulch. The latter two were small spot fires.
April 26
4:21 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of property damage at a residence on Pleasant Avenue in Challis where a vehicle struck a garage door.
9:44 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of Custer County Jail inmates fighting.
April 27
3:14 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a non-injury accident on U.S. 93 in the Darlington area.
4:15 p.m. Lightburn took a harassment report concerning possible stalking in Challis.
9 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of property damage on 10th Street in Challis.
9:39 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
10:27 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to suspicious circumstances in the Mackay area. A group of teenage boys, dressed in black, were on their way to a bonfire and looked suspicious to someone.
April 28
5:53 p.m. Dispatch took an accident report from a motorist involved in a fender bender at Challis city park.
8:28 p.m. Lightburn was advised of a family disturbance at a U.S. 93 location. Deputies responded and reported everything was OK.