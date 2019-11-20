Nov. 4

4:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Rainbow’s End Recovery Center, north of Challis.

Nov. 5

7:02 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.

2:56 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of threats made at a site on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

Nov. 6

9:18 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of suspicious activity on Apex Lane in Challis.

12:38 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of suspicious activity on U.S. 93 south of Challis.

1:37 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an alarm going off on Cow Camp Road west of Stanley.

2:05 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of a problem at Challis High School.

2:10 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of fraud at a site on Idaho Highway 75 west of Challis.

2:36 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a fire alarm on Spruce Street in Mackay.

Nov. 7

5:34 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a family dispute at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.

6:29 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of an injured deer near Mackay.

8:49 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a ditch at Grand View Canyon south of Challis.

Nov. 8

4:17 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of property damage on Apex Lane in Challis.

Nov. 9

9:17 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report of an injured deer on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

6:41 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a medical call on College Street in Mackay.

