Nov. 4
4:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Rainbow’s End Recovery Center, north of Challis.
Nov. 5
7:02 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.
2:56 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of threats made at a site on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
Nov. 6
9:18 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of suspicious activity on Apex Lane in Challis.
12:38 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of suspicious activity on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
1:37 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an alarm going off on Cow Camp Road west of Stanley.
2:05 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of a problem at Challis High School.
2:10 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of fraud at a site on Idaho Highway 75 west of Challis.
2:36 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a fire alarm on Spruce Street in Mackay.
Nov. 7
5:34 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a family dispute at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.
6:29 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of an injured deer near Mackay.
8:49 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a ditch at Grand View Canyon south of Challis.
Nov. 8
4:17 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of property damage on Apex Lane in Challis.
Nov. 9
9:17 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report of an injured deer on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
6:41 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a medical call on College Street in Mackay.