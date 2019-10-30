Oct. 14
12:30 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of a person who had a possible heart attack in the East Fork area.
7:16 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Pioneer Court in Challis.
Oct. 15
8:15 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of trespassing at Stephens Gulch near Challis.
7:00 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of a possible gas leak on 10th Street in Challis.
Oct. 16
5:59 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a vicious dog in Challis.
8:20 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
Oct. 17
5:53 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call near Flying Joseph Ranch southeast of May.
7:34 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn and Lumpkin responded to a report of a woman screaming on Second Street in Challis.
4:42 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a possible DUI on Main street in Challis.
6:24 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible theft on Morgan Creek Road north of Challis.
6:56 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a runaway at the Mountain Village service station in Stanley.
8:40 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a fire on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
Oct. 18
12:04 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a theft on Trails End Lane in Challis.
1:47 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole, Lumpkin and Lightburn responded to a report of an overdue hunter in the Bayhorse Lake area near Challis.
2:20 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance, J.K. Mitchell and Butte County officials located a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run accident on Houston Road in Mackay.
Oct. 19
11:43 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon responded to a report of a bear problem on Slate Creek east of Stanley.
5:26 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of threats on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.
Oct. 20
9:04 a.m. Maydole responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Double Springs Road in May.
7:32 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Custer Street in Mackay.
7:50 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an agency assist with Butte County sheriff’s deputies on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.