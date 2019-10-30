Oct. 14

12:30 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of a person who had a possible heart attack in the East Fork area.

7:16 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Pioneer Court in Challis.

Oct. 15

8:15 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of trespassing at Stephens Gulch near Challis.

7:00 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of a possible gas leak on 10th Street in Challis.

Oct. 16

5:59 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a vicious dog in Challis.

8:20 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.

Oct. 17

5:53 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call near Flying Joseph Ranch southeast of May.

7:34 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn and Lumpkin responded to a report of a woman screaming on Second Street in Challis.

4:42 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a possible DUI on Main street in Challis.

6:24 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible theft on Morgan Creek Road north of Challis.

6:56 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a runaway at the Mountain Village service station in Stanley.

8:40 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a fire on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.

Oct. 18

12:04 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a theft on Trails End Lane in Challis.

1:47 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole, Lumpkin and Lightburn responded to a report of an overdue hunter in the Bayhorse Lake area near Challis.

2:20 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance, J.K. Mitchell and Butte County officials located a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run accident on Houston Road in Mackay.

Oct. 19

11:43 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon responded to a report of a bear problem on Slate Creek east of Stanley.

5:26 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of threats on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.

Oct. 20

9:04 a.m. Maydole responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Double Springs Road in May.

7:32 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Custer Street in Mackay.

7:50 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an agency assist with Butte County sheriff’s deputies on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.