Nov. 18
10:15 a.m. Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a report of an animal problem at Agate Court in Challis.
10:46 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, J.R. Mitchell, Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole, Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a report of a fire alarm on Bluff Avenue in Challis.
1:01 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Wilson Road in Challis.
2:23 p.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of suspicious activity on Fifth Street in Challis.
Nov. 19
3:01 a.m. Maydole and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
Nov. 20
10:16 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Butte Avenue in Challis.
Nov. 21
7:21 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical on Main Street in May.
Nov. 22
3:20 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of an animal on Idaho Highway 75 west of Clayton.
Nov. 24
5:41 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of custodial interference at the Sheriff's Office in Challis.
6:36 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of a theft on Apex Lane in Challis.