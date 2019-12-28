Dec. 10
1:29 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an unwanted person at Fisher Creek near Stanley.
4:28 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of a break-in on 12th Street in Challis.
Dec. 11
6:40 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer responded to a report of an injured deer on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.
11:16 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
Dec. 12
1:17 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a vehicle blocking Idaho Transportation Department workers from plowing U.S. 93 south of Mackay.
7:46 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a theft from a site on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
4:58 a.m. Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to a fire alarm on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.
Dec. 15
4:06 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a vehicle slide-off on 4100 North near Mackay.
6:53 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of an animal vs. vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Challis.