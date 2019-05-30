May 4
8:35 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson cited Ray C. Shinderling of Idaho Falls for DUI after Shinderling crashed his pickup through a fence along U.S. Highway 93 south of Challis. The pickup landed on the driver’s side door. No medical care was needed.
May 14
11:31 p.m. Peterson dealt with a noise compliant on Third Street in Challis.
May 16
11:21 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of a reckless driver.
9:56 p.m. Peterson responded to a report that someone was driving a vehicle along Challis Creek Road with the alarm going off.
May 17
9:18 a.m. Lightburn, Deputy Robert Taylor and Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of trespassing at storage units on U.S. 93 near Challis.
May 19
12:14 a.m. Lightburn responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 near Challis.
3:50 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell and Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and responded to a report of suspicious circumstances. A Garden Creek resident reported a man parked his vehicle in a strange place. The officers found the man was committing no crime.
May 21
2:42 p.m. J.R. Mitchell, Lumpkin and Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to the Stephens Road area north of Challis to deal with what turned out to be a civil dispute over the sale of a horse.
4:40 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of trespassing at the gravel pit on Upper Hot Springs Road.
May 23
5:34 p.m. Peterson was advised that a suspicious vehicle was speeding near the intersection of Iron Horse Lane and Challis Hot Springs Road.
May 24
4:54 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey was advised of vandalism in the Stanley area.
May 25
1:54 p.m. Peterson was advised of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Challis.
11:17 p.m. Kaden Walters reported he was driving down 10th Street in Challis when he abruptly stopped. Marybeth Tristan, driving a vehicle behind him, hit his bumper. Both cars were damaged.