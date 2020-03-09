Feb. 17

8:38 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Norse Drive in Challis.

10:59 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Pahsimeroi Road near Ellis.

Feb. 18

1:15 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of trespassing near Challis.

Feb. 19

6:33 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a possible DUI on Main street in Challis.

Feb. 20

1:47 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of someone in need of assistance on Seventh Street in Challis.

Feb. 21

6:55 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at North Avenue Apartments in Challis.

1:16 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.

4:16 p.m. Deputy Lane Bowman responded to a report of trespassing near Stanley.

4:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Rod and Gun Club Loop in Challis.

4:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Leesburg Lane in Challis.

Feb. 22

12:27 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of someone in need of assistance on Idaho Highway 75, east of Challis.

11:03 a.m. Search and rescue volunteers responded to a report of an SOS beacon in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

3:16 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers responded to a medical call on Langer Lake northeast of Stanley.

7:09 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an animal vs. vehicle accident on U.S. 93 near Challis.

7:30 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Peterson responded to a report of a fire on Greens Lane in Challis.

Tags