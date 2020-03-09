Feb. 17
8:38 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Norse Drive in Challis.
10:59 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Pahsimeroi Road near Ellis.
Feb. 18
1:15 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of trespassing near Challis.
Feb. 19
6:33 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a possible DUI on Main street in Challis.
Feb. 20
1:47 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of someone in need of assistance on Seventh Street in Challis.
Feb. 21
6:55 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at North Avenue Apartments in Challis.
1:16 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
4:16 p.m. Deputy Lane Bowman responded to a report of trespassing near Stanley.
4:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Rod and Gun Club Loop in Challis.
4:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Leesburg Lane in Challis.
Feb. 22
12:27 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of someone in need of assistance on Idaho Highway 75, east of Challis.
11:03 a.m. Search and rescue volunteers responded to a report of an SOS beacon in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
3:16 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers responded to a medical call on Langer Lake northeast of Stanley.
7:09 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an animal vs. vehicle accident on U.S. 93 near Challis.
7:30 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Peterson responded to a report of a fire on Greens Lane in Challis.