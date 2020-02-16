Jan. 28
9:48 a.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a non-injury accident on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.
Jan. 29
8:40 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a school bus violation near Challis.
10:06 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a non-injury accident on Main Street in Challis.
1:32 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a school bus violation near Mackay.
Jan. 30
1:14 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an animal complaint on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.
9:45 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
Jan. 31
5:23 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of an overdue person on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
8:55 p.m. The Stanley ambulance and search and rescue volunteers responded to a report of an lost person in the Redfish Lake area near Stanley.
Feb. 1
8:16 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a motorist in need of assistance on U.S. Highway 93 southeast of Mackay.
Feb. 2
7:22 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a motorist in need of assistance on U.S. 93 northeast of Mackay.