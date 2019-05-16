May 7
12:32 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn, Challis volunteer firefighters and the Challis ambulance crew responded to a one-vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.
9:11 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report that someone was shining lights into a woman’s house on Butte Avenue in Challis. Nobody was there and no lights were shining when he arrived on scene.
9:23 p.m. Idaho Fish and Game Officer Matt Cahoon responded to a report of a dead deer along Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.
May 10
11:38 a.m. A man reported that he thought someone was breaking into his residence near the junction of U.S. 93 and Idaho 75. Peterson responded but found no burglar at the scene.
May 11
12:07 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a possible drunken driver on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
4:57 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a resident leaving the Antelope Creek Living Facility in the Mackay area without permission.
5:19 p.m. Challis and Clayton volunteer firefighters and the Challis ambulance crew responded to a brush fire up the East Fork of the Salmon River.
10:06 p.m. Peterson responded to another report from a woman on Butte Avenue, who again reported someone shining lights into her house. Again, nobody was shining lights when Peterson arrived.
May 12
9:54 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole attempted to check on the welfare of a person at a location on Third Street in Challis but was unable find the person.
10:16 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of kids riding four-wheelers in the Wilson Lane area below Challis. The reporting party thought the youths shouldn’t be there. Maydole found no ATVs or riders.