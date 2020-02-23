Feb. 3

10:26 a.m. Deputy Matt Williams, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of an accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis. An SUV hit a patch of ice and slid off the road.

1:59 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Redbird Lane in Challis.

10:11 p.m. Deputy Lane Bowman responded to a report of an alarm on Valley Road in Stanley.

Feb. 4

6:45 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Leesburg Lane in Challis.

Feb. 5

1:33 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien helped a motorist after being flagged down on Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.

1:39 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of harassment on Main street in Challis.

Feb. 7

11:45 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of fraud on Trails End Lane in Challis.

Feb. 8

11:56 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a fight on Main street in Challis.

12:49 p.m. Williams responded to a report of domestic battery on College Street in Mackay.

3:58 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of an injured person at Challis High School.

4:34 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Grandpas Lane in Challis.

6:05 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.

7:51 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of an animal vs. vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Challis.

Feb. 9

1:14 p.m. Bowman and Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an injured animal on U.S. 93 in Challis.

3:07 p.m. Bowman helped a motorist in need of assistance on Idaho 75 northeast of Stanley.

4:44 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main street in Challis.

