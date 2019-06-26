June 10
9:25 a.m. A caller reported finding nails scattered in a parking lot in Lower Stanley and suspected vandalism.
8:32 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of vandalism possibly involving juveniles at a Mackay residence.
June 11
1:19 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a parking complaint on Eighth Street in Challis.
June 12
12:49 p.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to an auto accident on U.S. Highway 93, about 15 miles north of Challis. Driver Nancy Lowell and passenger Jamie Lowell, both of Stevensville, Montana, were taken to Challis Area Health Center and treated, according to J.R. Mitchell’s report. Nancy Lowell was trapped in the 2005 Ford F-250. Firefighters had to extricate her. The Lowells were southbound when their pickup left the highway and struck trees and brush on the bank of the Salmon River.
3:17 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of a possible reckless driver on Bradbury Lane north of Challis.
June 13
8:35 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of harassment at a Lower Stanley motel.
10:40 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of fraud at a site on Main Street in Mackay.
4:34 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Grandview Canyon.
June 14
12:48 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a speeder in a parking lot on U.S. 93 in Challis.
7:45 a.m. A man reported vandalism to his car on 10th Street in Challis.
7:20 a.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh was advised a sailboat had broken loose from its mooring and drifted onto rocks at Redfish Lake south of Stanley.
June 15
12:31 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of vandalism on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
7:30 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to reports of a vehicle swerving on and off Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
June 16
1:35 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report that threats were made on the Dog Beach at Redfish Lake.
3:34 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of neighbors arguing on Valley Avenue in Challis.
June 17
8:16 a.m. Rosenkrance was advised of a break-in at an Antelope Road site near Mackay.