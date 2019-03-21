March 6
7:04 p.m. Earl Skeen of Challis reported he hit a gas pump at the Mackay Chevron with his 2015 Ford F-250 pickup causing an unknown amount of damage.
March 8
3:25 p.m. Destry Sunday of Challis was northbound on U.S. Highway 93 when she came up behind Terry Dean of Meridian as he was about to turn left. As Dean started to turn, Sunday tried to pass him on the left on a double yellow center line and struck his pickup with hers, according to Sheriff Stu Lumpkin’s report. Each pickup sustained moderate damage. Sunday was cited for driving left of center and for not having insurance.
March 11
6:17 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Deputy Joel Peterson were advised of harassment reported at Challis High School.
7:28 p.m. Mackay fire and ambulance volunteers went to a Leslie area residence to help a child whose head got stuck in a chair.
7:36 p.m. Maydole responded to a domestic disturbance on Stephens Road north of Challis.
March 12
8:59 a.m. Maydole responded to a report of property damage near the intersection of Vista Lane and Challis Creek Road. At about 2:30 a.m. Latisha Michel of Challis was driving her 2009 Mercury Mountaineer when she lost control and the vehicle swerved off the road and into a fence belonging to Dustin Webster. About 90 feet of barbed wire fence with wooden fence posts was destroyed. Damage to the auto was estimated at more than $1,500. Michel drove to her home on Jobe Lane without notifying the Sheriff’s Office of the accident or Webster of the damage, according to Maydole’s report. Michel was cited for not notifying officers of the accident.
2:41 p.m. Lumpkin responded to a citizen’s report of something that sounded like a cannon being fired in the Rod and Gun Club Road area north of Challis, not near the shooting range. Lumpkin was unable to find a cannon or anything else in the area that might have made the noise.
7:25 p.m. Challis emergency responders and a representative of the Custer County Coroner’s Office responded to an unattended death at a residence in the Challis Creek Road area.
March 13
1:22 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver and arrested a person for drunken driving at the Challis Creek bridge on U.S. 93.
1:10 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist was advised that someone had abandoned a vehicle at a business on U.S. 93 in Challis.
March 14
11:35 a.m. Idaho Fish and Game officers executed a search warrant for property on Challis Creek Road.
11:54 a.m. Gilchrist and Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of disturbing the peace on Third Street in Challis.
8:47 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Cowboy Lane near Challis.
9:08 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a bonfire on Apex Lane in Challis. It was a legal burn.
March 15
9:40 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of trespassing at an Idaho Highway 75 location near Stanley.
4:58 p.m. Sheriff’s Office dispatchers notified the Custer County Prosecutor’s Office of the violation of a no-contact order in Mackay.
March 17
5:08 a.m. A Challis ambulance crew and Custer County Coroner Chad Workman responded to a death at a residence on Third Street in Challis.