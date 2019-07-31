July 13
1:42 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a fight in progress on Main Street in Mackay.
1:26 p.m. J.K. Mitchell, Deputy Shade Rosenkrance, Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and the Challis and Mackay ambulances responded to an accident on Trail Creek Road northwest of Mackay.
6:11 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to the report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Lemhi County.
8:21 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to the Riverside campground northeast of Stanley where it was reported shots were fired.
8:35 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a complaint at the Iron Creek campground southwest of Stanley where a person’s camp had been taken over by someone else.
July 14
3:48 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a UTV on fire in the Mackay area.
6:49 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of reckless bike riders on U.S. 93 in the Mackay area.
7:47 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers responded to Loristica group campground in the Pass Creek area northeast of Mackay where a person was reported missing.
8:19 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a gas drive-off from a location on U.S. 93 in Challis.
10:22 p.m. Lightburn responded to the report of a stranded vehicle in the Challis area.
July 15
2:17 p.m. A deer vs. vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 in the Challis area was reported.
5:08 p.m. Lightburn responded to an accident at a business on U.S. 93 in Challis.
July 16
9:17 a.m. Maydole and Custer County Coroner Chad Workman responded to a report of a death on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
10:01 a.m. Dispatch was advised of a downed airplane possibly in Custer County. It turned out to be in Valley County.
11:10 a.m. Someone filed an animal complaint at Blue Mountain fish pond in Challis.
8:24 p.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of threats made on Dredge Camp Road in the Yankee Fork area.
July 17
9:14 a.m. Stanley ambulance and fire volunteers responded to a vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 75.
3:30 p.m. South Custer search and rescue volunteers and Two Bear Air rescued an injured hiker near the Park Creek campground and Moose Lake area near Mackay. The man was flown to St. Luke’s hospital in Boise. He was with other hikers when he was injured and they were able to call for emergency help.
5:30 p.m. Lightburn was advised that property had possibly been stolen from a location on Third Street in Challis.
5:58 p.m. Lightburn responded to a possible DUI on Challis Creek Road.
7:12 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of domestic battery in Lower Stanley.
July 18
12:08 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of reckless motorcyclists at Galena Summit.
3:45 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of someone disturbing the peace on Main street in Challis.
July 19
12:57 p.m. Mackay fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a brush fire on Fish Hatchery Road.
3:08 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to the report of an injured person on Custer Road in the May area.
4:19 p.m. Lightburn responded to the report of a suspicious person on U.S. 93 in the Challis area.
6:08 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible violation of a city ordinance on College Street in Mackay.
July 20
8:25 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible break-in on Houston Road in the Mackay area.
9:23 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon was advised of a deer problem on South Avenue in Challis.
10:41 a.m. Rosenkrance was advised of a camping complaint at Mackay Tourist Park.
1:40 p.m. Rosenkrance and Mackay fire volunteers responded to a brush fire in the Trail Creek Road area.
3:15 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho 75 in the Challis area.
July 21
3:06 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a 911 call reporting a prowler on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.