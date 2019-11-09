Oct. 21
1:22 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Silver Street in Clayton.
Oct. 23
8:20 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Wilson Road in Challis.
1 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin was flagged down to deal with a civil complaint on Apex Lane in Challis.
2:37 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a gas drive off on Custer Road in Mackay.
Oct. 24
4:15 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of vandalism near Challis.
5:50 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of vandalism on Ninth Street in Challis.
Oct. 25
2:06 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of an unwanted person on Main Street in Challis.
8:08 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon responded to a report of an injured deer on Challis Creek Road.
2:49 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a dog at large on Elm Avenue in Mackay.
5:22 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an unintentional gas drive off at Gateway Minimart in Challis.
Oct. 26
8:31 a.m. J.K. Mitchell and personnel from the Idaho Transportation Department responded to a jack-knifed truck on U.S. Highway 93 northwest of Mackay.
4:20 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Piva Road in Challis.
6:30 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 10th Street in Challis.
Oct. 27
10:27 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole, Lightburn and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 north of Challis.