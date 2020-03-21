March 2
2:13 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Main Street in Mackay.
4:50 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a theft in the Challis area.
March 3
10:25 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of fraud on Fifth Avenue in Challis.
1:26 p.m. The Mackay ambulance made a transfer on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay.
1:52 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an animal complaint on Third Street in Challis.
March 4
4:44 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of battery on U.S. 93 in Challis.
March 5
11:24 p.m. The Challis ambulance made a transport on Clinic Road in Challis.
March 6
9:36 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
10:06 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Foothills Road in Challis.
March 7
3:52 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a motorist in need of assistance on Mine Hill Road in Mackay.
8:15 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on North Avenue in Challis.
March 8
11:04 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Chivers Lane in Challis.
8:17 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.