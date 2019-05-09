April 29
2:55 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance was advised of a break-in in the Mackay area.
April 30
1:42 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist were advised of possible poaching near the intersection of Main and Fourth streets in Challis.
May 1
11:55 a.m. An emergency beacon triggered near Stanley turned out to be a false alarm.
2:45 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn received information abut a conflict between neighbors in the Stephens Gulch area north of Challis.
May 2
3:20 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of trespassing at a location on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
May 3
8:41 a.m. Lightburn assisted with traffic control on U.S. 93 at Watts Bridge while a rancher herded cows down highway.
2:52 p.m. Lightburn, Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to Custer County Jail to fix a cell door.
3:43 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a disturbance involving a juvenile on College Street in Mackay.
May 4
8 a.m. Deputy Robert Taylor, Challis volunteer firefighters and the Challis ambulance crew responded to a fire alarm at Challis High School. The alarm was triggered by a piece of machinery.
9 a.m. J.K. Mitchell was advised that some residents on Smelter Avenue in Mackay were concerned about a neighbor.
9:06 a.m. Lightburn responded to a Valley Avenue location in Challis where an unwanted person was hanging around.
1:17 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked by the lumber yard in Mackay. The vehicle had overheated and the driver was letting it cool down.
6:30 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted a motorist near Redfish Lake Lodge. The person’s auto had a dead battery.
10:38 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters and the Challis ambulance crew responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
May 5
2:22 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Challis volunteer firefighters responded to Challis city park where a girl was stuck in the restroom. The door had jammed, but Maydole and the firefighters got it open.