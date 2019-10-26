Oct. 7
8:35 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 south of Challis.
11:10 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 12th Street in Challis.
2:30 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a reckless driver on Redfish Lake Road south of Stanley.
Oct. 8
6:45 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a cow vs. vehicle accident on Fish Hatchery Road northwest of Mackay.
8 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer responded to a report of an injured elk on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
5:48 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
Oct. 9
9:15 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of harassment on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
5:20 p.m. Challis EMS and fire volunteers responded to an accident on on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
Oct. 10
4:59 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a fire near Mackay Reservoir.
6:54 a.m. J.K. Mitchell, Mackay fire volunteers and the Mackay ambulance responded to a rollover on Dry Creek south of Mackay.
7:39 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts took a report of unwelcome hunters near Leslie.
8:38 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon responded to a report of a dead deer on private property on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
1:23 p.m. Lightburn took an report of a theft in the Challis area.
7:46 p.m. The Challis ambulance, Challis fire volunteers and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers responded to an accident on Little Morgan Creek Road northwest of May.
Oct. 11
3:42 a.m. Lightburn assisted in locating missing hunters.
9:34 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to an injured hunter on Custer Road southeast of Challis.
10 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 75 east of Stanley.
12:52 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of trespassing on Antelope Road near Mackay.
2:39 p.m. Pumphrey, the Challis ambulance and a Blaine County ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
Oct. 12
7:17 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of a dead horse on U.S. 93 northeast of Mackay.
8:26 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a person driving on Dog Beach near Redfish Lake.
11:20 a.m. Lightburn took a report of a theft at the Family Dollar in Challis.
1:40 p.m. Challis and Clayton fire volunteers responded to a report of a fire on Idaho 75 west of Clayton.
Oct. 13
7:29 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of threats on Park Avenue in Mackay.
Oct. 20
7:55 p.m. Custer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Idaho State Police troopers responded to a report of a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay. Andrew Burk of Pocatello was driving north on U.S. 93 when he drove off the highway, overcorrected and rolled his vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Burk died at the scene.