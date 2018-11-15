Nov. 5
1:13 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the middle of a field near Custer Lane and Double Springs Road in Pahsimeroi Valley. The vehicle belonged to the property owner.
Nov. 6
1:32 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson and Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a residential burglary at the Pioneer Court Apartments in Challis.
7:35 a.m. Tianna Carlson of Mackay was stopped behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 waiting for a herd of deer to cross the highway near West School Street. Sandra M. Jones of Arco rear-ended Carlson’s 1993 Chrysler New Yorker, causing moderate to severe damage, according to Rosenkrance’s accident report. There was no damage to Jones’s car, no citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
9:30 a.m. Maydole was advised of a theft at Challis High School.
1:40 p.m. Dispatchers took a report of theft from a U.S. 93 location near Challis.
6:39 p.m. James Dunkel of Challis was northbound on U.S. 93 a mile south of Mackay when he struck a deer crossing the highway, causing the airbags in his 2017 Nissan Versa to deploy. Dunkel and his passenger declined medical treatment.
6:55 p.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight was advised that a juvenile was missing from Challis High School.
Nov. 7
6:48 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a burglary reported at the same Pioneer Court apartment as the previous morning. The case is under investigation.
1:40 p.m. J.R. Mitchell took a report about three ATVs that were stolen from the Challis Forest Service compound.
3:57 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell was advised of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
8:07 p.m. J.R. Mitchell responded to a report that a person had sold a vehicle in the Challis area but had not been paid.
Nov. 9
6:51 p.m. A caller requested that a deputy respond to his neighbor’s house on Main street in Challis where the neighbor’s son was having a temper tantrum. Peterson responded, but the son had left before he got there.
Nov. 10
3:30 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious items in a garbage container on Custer Street in Mackay. Someone had thrown away a backpack and a pair of jeans.
7 p.m. Stanley Francis Timler of Challis reported that a deer ran across the road while he was northbound on U.S. 93 north of Mackay and struck his 2007 Ford Taurus, causing about $1,000 worth of damage.
7:39 p.m. Sawtooth Valley volunteer firefighters assisted volunteers from the Smiley Creek Fire Department with a reported truck fire on Idaho Highway 75 about seven miles down from Galena Summit.
Nov. 11
9:09 a.m. Maydole and Rosenkrance responded to a report of someone shooting from a road on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
4:54 p.m. Peterson was advised someone on U.S. 93 near Challis had violated a court order.
10:33 p.m. Knight made a traffic stop on Valley Avenue in Challis and issued a citation for driving without privileges.