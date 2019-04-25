April 15
9:17 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to an accident in Pahsimeroi Valley.
3:34 p.m. Challis and Clayton volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire at the Wayne Baker ranch on East Fork Road. Ranch hands had been burning ditches, North Custer Fire Chief Launna Gunderson said. They had finished by noon and thought they extinguished the fire with dirt. Evidently hot spots were smoldering under the dirt. When afternoon winds picked up, flames spread to Bureau of Land Management property, scorching about 2 acres of grass and shrubs. The half-dozen volunteers had the fire out in about an hour.
April 16
8:24 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a vehicle vs. animal accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Leslie.
April 17
1:23 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a theft reported near the junction of U.S. 93 and Idaho Highway 75 south of Challis.
3:59 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of trespassing on Old Loop Road near Mackay.
9:51 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible drunken driver reported on Antelope Road south of Mackay.
April 18
8:45 p.m. Johnathan Paul Riley of Nampa reported hitting a deer on U.S. 93 between Challis and Mackay.
10:33 p.m. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report of an injured deer on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
April 19
3:16 p.m. Rosenkrance was advised of a bar fight in Challis.
5:27 p.m. Lightburn reported that a vehicle on U.S. 93 south of Salmon needed to be towed.
7:30 p.m. Cynthia DuBois of Moore reported hitting a deer on U.S. 93.
April 20
4:44 a.m. Lightburn and Challis fire and ambulance crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover on U.S. 93 near the base of Willow Creek Summit south of Challis.
9:50 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a Morgan Creek location where a man thought someone was messing around with equipment.
11:20 a.m. A motorist reported a deer vs. car collision on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
12:28 p.m. Lightburn responded to an unwanted person hanging around the junction of highways 93 and 75.
7:20 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson learned someone might be camping illegally on Challis Hot Springs Road.
April 21
8:34 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of aggravated battery on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
12:58 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a domestic disturbance on College Street in Mackay.