May 27
5:33 a.m. A tow truck assisted a motorist on Spar Canyon Road south of Challis.
8:45 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a Challis residence where a woman filed a complaint that a person whom she didn’t want contacting her had sent her a text message.
5:46 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to Challis Hotsprings Road where someone reported a reckless driver.
May 28
8:41 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell assisted ranchers with traffic control during a cattle drive on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.
May 29
2:14 p.m. Maydole responded to reports of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
May 30
10:10 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of possible sexual battery at the Antelope Creek Living Center in Darlington.
4:04 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report that a man was causing a disturbance at the Custer County Courthouse.
6:24 p.m. J.K. Mitchell was advised that a theft had occurred at a Mackay residence.
7:44 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a motorist speeding past the Challis city shop on Rodeo Road.
May 31
6 a.m. Lightburn, a Challis ambulance crew and Challis and Pahsimeroi volunteer firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash on Custer Road one mile east of Furey Lane in the Pahsimeroi Valley.
Driver Eric M. Willis, 24, of May, was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls after the SUV he was driving went off the right shoulder of the road and overturned, ejecting him, according to Deputy Brandyn Knight’s accident report. No citation was issued.
11:05 a.m. Lumpkin and J.R. Mitchell responded to a water dispute in the Challis Creek Road area.
4:30 p.m. Lightburn responded to a domestic battery at a residence on Valley Avenue in Challis.
7:26 p.m. The Stanley ambulance crew responded to a death in the Stanley area.
8:29 p.m. Peterson responded to a report that some hikers looked as if they were in a difficult or unsafe spot near Old Sawmill Station in the Clayton area. The hikers made it safely down the mountain without assistance.
June 1
9:05 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of property damage on U.S. 93 in the Mackay area.
12:02 p.m. Deputy John Haugh assisted Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer in placing a bear trap in the Redfish Lake area.
6:09 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of harassment on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
June 2
2:32 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of a reckless driver on Main street in Challis.
3:41 p.m. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart was advised that a vehicle had been abandoned along Valley Creek near Stanley.