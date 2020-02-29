Feb. 10

3:06 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist and Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of someone disturbing the peace on Second Street in Challis.

5:42 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to an animal complaint on Darlington Road near Moore.

Feb. 11

12:22 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to an animal complaint on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

12:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sixth Street in Challis.

5:03 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of unwanted people in Challis city park.

6:30 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a complaint about a neighbor in Lower Stanley.

10:51 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Inn.

Feb. 12

8:48 a.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of a property damage accident on Valley Avenue in Challis.

1:20 p.m. Lumpkin and Mitchell responded to a report of an accident on Main street in Challis.

Feb. 13

7:11 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a tobacco violation at Mackay High School.

9:05 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a theft in the Challis area.

10:52 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sixth Street in Challis.

12:35 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call in May.

6:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance and Peterson responded to a report of domestic battery on Valley View Lane in Challis.

Feb. 14

5:33 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Leesburg Lane in Challis.

8:45 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of an unwanted person on Main street in Challis.

9:19 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Leesburg Lane in Challis.

10:53 a.m. Haugh responded to a report of reckless driving on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.

11:28 a.m. Williams responded to a report of property damage near Mackay.

10:23 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of reckless driving on Main street in Challis.

Feb. 15

12:35 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a motorist in need of assistance at the Mountain Village Inn in Stanley.

4:59 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.

5:35 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Third Street in Challis.

6:27 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a family dispute on Apex Lane in Challis.

6:50 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of disorderly conduct on U.S. 93 in Challis.

8:54 p.m. The Challis ambulance and O’Brien responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Ninth Street in Challis.

Feb. 16

3:43 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.

