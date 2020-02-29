Feb. 10
3:06 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist and Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of someone disturbing the peace on Second Street in Challis.
5:42 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to an animal complaint on Darlington Road near Moore.
Feb. 11
12:22 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to an animal complaint on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
12:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sixth Street in Challis.
5:03 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of unwanted people in Challis city park.
6:30 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a complaint about a neighbor in Lower Stanley.
10:51 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Inn.
Feb. 12
8:48 a.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of a property damage accident on Valley Avenue in Challis.
1:20 p.m. Lumpkin and Mitchell responded to a report of an accident on Main street in Challis.
Feb. 13
7:11 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a tobacco violation at Mackay High School.
9:05 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a theft in the Challis area.
10:52 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sixth Street in Challis.
12:35 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call in May.
6:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance and Peterson responded to a report of domestic battery on Valley View Lane in Challis.
Feb. 14
5:33 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Leesburg Lane in Challis.
8:45 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of an unwanted person on Main street in Challis.
9:19 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Leesburg Lane in Challis.
10:53 a.m. Haugh responded to a report of reckless driving on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
11:28 a.m. Williams responded to a report of property damage near Mackay.
10:23 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of reckless driving on Main street in Challis.
Feb. 15
12:35 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a motorist in need of assistance at the Mountain Village Inn in Stanley.
4:59 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
5:35 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Third Street in Challis.
6:27 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a family dispute on Apex Lane in Challis.
6:50 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of disorderly conduct on U.S. 93 in Challis.
8:54 p.m. The Challis ambulance and O’Brien responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Ninth Street in Challis.
Feb. 16
3:43 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.