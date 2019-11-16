Oct. 28
2:06 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of a theft in Challis.
5:40 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.
Oct. 29
1:04 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.
5:30 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a non-injury accident on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.
Oct. 31
10:42 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
Nov. 1
9:22 a.m. Maydole received a report of a stolen cellphone in Challis.
12:40 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Malcolm Clemenhagen responded to a report of a bear cub in a tree on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
1:25 p.m. Clemenhagen responded to a report of an injured deer on Lariat Lane in Challis.
Nov. 2
10:17 a.m. Maydole and search and rescue volunteers responded to a report of a lost hunter in the Donkey Hills northeast of Mackay.
Nov. 3
4:53 p.m. Deputy John Haugh received an animal complaint on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
5:20 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of threats made on Valley Avenue in Challis.