Oct. 28

2:06 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of a theft in Challis.

5:40 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.

Oct. 29

1:04 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.

5:30 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a non-injury accident on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.

Oct. 31

10:42 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

Nov. 1

9:22 a.m. Maydole received a report of a stolen cellphone in Challis.

12:40 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Malcolm Clemenhagen responded to a report of a bear cub in a tree on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

1:25 p.m. Clemenhagen responded to a report of an injured deer on Lariat Lane in Challis.

Nov. 2

10:17 a.m. Maydole and search and rescue volunteers responded to a report of a lost hunter in the Donkey Hills northeast of Mackay.

Nov. 3

4:53 p.m. Deputy John Haugh received an animal complaint on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

5:20 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of threats made on Valley Avenue in Challis.