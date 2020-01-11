Dec. 23
11 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of an animal complaint on Hutchison Lane in Challis.
6:27 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
Dec. 24
6:49 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a vehicle that had slid off the road on U.S Highway 93 north of Challis.
9:56 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of shots fired on Trails End Lane in Challis.
9:58 p.m. Deputies Shade Rosenkrance and Matthew Williams responded to an overdue person on Mount Borah.
Dec. 25
12:34 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a non-injury accident on 5600 West, north of Mackay.
4:41 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Millick Lane in Challis.
Dec. 26
7:11 p.m. Ambulance and fire volunteers from Challis and Mackay responded to an accident in Grand View Canyon south of Challis.
Dec. 27
10:05 a.m. Williams responded to a report of property damage at Mount McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay.
2:57 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an unwanted person on College Street in Mackay.
Dec. 28
8:46 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon responded to a report of an injured deer on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
9:01 a.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Skyline Drive in Challis.
1:38 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main street in Challis.
4:59 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible break-in on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
Dec. 29
2:39 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a vehicle that slid off the road on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
3:22 p.m. The Challis ambulance, Challis and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers and Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of an accident in the Pahsimeroi area.