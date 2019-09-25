Sept. 9
11:32 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of reckless driving on Old Loop Road near Mackay.
Sept. 10
7:08 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Lambs Market.
8:27 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
8:39 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of threatening calls at the Antelope Creek Living Center in Darlington.
Sept. 11
8:45 a.m. Rosenkrance was advised of a bus violation that occurred Sept. 10 near Mackay.
6:36 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of trespassing on Idaho Highway 75 south of Challis. It was turned over the the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Sept. 12
10:03 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a noise complaint on Redfish Lake Road south of Stanley.
Sept. 13
2:44 p.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh responded to negligent boat operation on Redfish Lake.
3:15 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Village Inn in Challis.
7:14 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted a motorist on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
Sept. 14
6:57 a.m. Lightburn responded to report of a theft from a vehicle at the Northgate Motel in Challis.
7:49 a.m. The Mackay ambulance responded to a call on College Street in Mackay.
11:23 a.m. Gilchrist was advised of a possible trespass on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.
5:23 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was advised of a theft at Village Square Market in Challis.
4:31 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to an accident on Challis Hot Springs Road.
6:11 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a fire on Park Avenue in Mackay.
8:09 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer was advised of an injured deer on U.S. 93 northeast of Challis.
9:47 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an animal vs. vehicle accident on U.S. 93 northwest of Mackay.
Sept. 15
2:40 p.m. Stanley volunteer firefighters and Pumphrey were advised of a fire outside of Stanley.