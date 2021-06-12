May 27
3:32 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to cows on the road on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.
8:40 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
May 29
5:01 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Round Valley Road.
11:51 a.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a plane crash near Stanley.
5 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey checked out a report of suspicious circumstances on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
6:08 p.m. Pumphrey, Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen, Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart, Stanley fire volunteers, the Stanley ambulance and Boise County sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident near Martin Lake in Boise County.
May 30
8:24 a.m. Pumphrey responded to an accident on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
1:02 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
5:19 p.m. Pumphrey assisted someone on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
7:34 p.m. Stuart and the Stanley ambulance helped a person bitten by a dog on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
10:27 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 10th Street in Challis.
10:51 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 near Challis.
May 31
9:43 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
2:16 p.m. Pumphrey assisted someone on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
11:25 p.m. The Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a vehicle fire on Ninth Street in Challis.
June 1
12:09 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a reported theft on Hickok Avenue in Mackay.