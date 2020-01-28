Jan. 6

8:14 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a vehicle slide off on U.S. Highway 93 south of Challis.

Jan. 7

12:30 p.m. Deputy Matthew Williams responded to a report of a problem at Mackay Elementary School.

8:58 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an alarm on Eva Falls Lane in Stanley.

Jan. 8

7:04 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a stolen item at Mackay High School.

Jan. 9

12:26 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report of a dead deer blocking the highway on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.

1:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on South Street in Challis.

Jan. 10

11:12 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Main Street in Challis.

Jan. 11

4:07 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Valley Avenue in Challis.

5:28 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Deputy Lane Bowman responded to a report of shots fired on Hatch Lane in May.

Jan. 12

5:39 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of a person who had fallen on Garden Creek Road in Challis.

11:08 a.m. Maydole responded to a report of threats on U.S. 93 south of Challis.

Tags