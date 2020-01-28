Jan. 6
8:14 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a vehicle slide off on U.S. Highway 93 south of Challis.
Jan. 7
12:30 p.m. Deputy Matthew Williams responded to a report of a problem at Mackay Elementary School.
8:58 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an alarm on Eva Falls Lane in Stanley.
Jan. 8
7:04 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a stolen item at Mackay High School.
Jan. 9
12:26 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report of a dead deer blocking the highway on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.
1:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on South Street in Challis.
Jan. 10
11:12 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Main Street in Challis.
Jan. 11
4:07 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Valley Avenue in Challis.
5:28 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Deputy Lane Bowman responded to a report of shots fired on Hatch Lane in May.
Jan. 12
5:39 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of a person who had fallen on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
11:08 a.m. Maydole responded to a report of threats on U.S. 93 south of Challis.