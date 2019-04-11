April 1
1:32 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to Challis City Hall where a suspicious person was reportedly hanging out.
2:45 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was advised of harassment on Valley Avenue in Challis.
5:38 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to an alarm at a Smelter Avenue, Mackay, location.
5:44 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of a theft at a Challis apartment complex.
April 2
5:45 a.m. Maydole responded to a report of someone disturbing the peace at a Challis trailer park.
April 3
5:28 p.m. Peterson responded to a report that someone found a young girl wandering around the Challis Golf Course and Blue Mountain Fish Pond. The girl returned home on her own.
April 4
1:15 p.m. Lightburn responded to the Challis Liquor store where someone was reportedly buying more liquor than usual.
5:30 p.m. Peterson responded to a Challis mobile home park where someone had questions about a possible case of custodial interference.
April 6
2:19 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a noise complaint on Fullmer Lane in Mackay.
11:26 a.m. Lightburn responded to a report of threats made at a Challis apartment complex.
1:01 p.m. J.K. Mitchell made an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:42 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn checked on the welfare of a person in the Challis area.
4:15 p.m. Deputies Lightburn and J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of a suspicious open door on 13th Street in Challis.
9:35 p.m. Dispatch took a report from a motorist who had hit a deer on U.S. Highway 93. Driver Faith Sage Butts reported she hit the deer around 8:30 p.m., damaging a PT Cruiser belonging to Cynthia Lynne Butts.