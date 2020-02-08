Jan. 22
5:46 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a matter involving a juvenile on Crane Lane in Challis.
Jan. 24
8:37 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a person bitten by a dog at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
Jan. 25
5:09 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Upper Hotsprings Road in Challis.
6:15 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
Jan. 26
12:22 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.