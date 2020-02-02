Jan. 15
7:46 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on North Avenue in Challis.
10:07 a.m. Deputy Matthew Williams responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Beverland Road in Mackay.
8:28 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Apex Lane in Challis.
Jan. 17
8:21 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a trespass in the Mackay area.
9:25 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a runaway in the Stanley area.
Jan. 18
9:56 a.m. The Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a chimney fire on Idaho Highway 75 south of Challis.
1 p.m. Williams and Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of a parking issue at Mackay Reservoir.
6:12 p.m. Peterson came upon an accident on Valley Avenue in Challis.
Jan. 19
10:51 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.
7:01 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of vandalism on Niece Avenue in Stanley.