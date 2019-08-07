July 22
5:58 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of a break-in on Rod and Gun Club Loop north of Challis.
2:08 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance performed a civil standby on College Street in Mackay.
3:23 p.m. Mackay fire volunteers responded to a fire alarm on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.
6:09 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to the report of a reckless driver on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County.
6:39 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
July 23
2:48 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a boat accident on Mackay Reservoir.
6:49 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer responded to the report of injured animals on Main street in Challis.
10:09 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of trespassing on Valley Creek Road northwest of Stanley.
2:56 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to Kane Creek Road in the Trail Creek area west of Mackay for a possible search and rescue.
9:26 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to Bluebird and Mule Creek lanes in the Hot Springs Road area west of Challis for a structure fire.
9:57 p.m. Gilchrist and Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley. According to Gilchrist’s accident report, Jonathan M. Forbes of Middleton was traveling west when he went off the south side of the road, overcorrected, came back onto the road and went off the north side of the road. His vehicle hit a pedestrian who was sleeping on the side of the road. The person wasn’t seriously injured. The vehicle hit some willows, went through a fence and a ditch and rolled. Forbes was flown to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.
10:14 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to an injured animal on U.S. Highway 93 in the Challis area.
11:40 p.m. Stanley fire volunteers responded to a medical call on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
July 24
9:15 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of theft on Antelope Road south of Mackay.
1:38 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of theft on Elm Avenue in Mackay.
4:31 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of property damage at the Empire Mine near Mackay.
9:53 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a vehicle vs. animal accident on Idaho 75 in Blaine County.
July 25
6:46 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a one-vehicle accident on Morgan Creek Road north of Challis.
3:13 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of cows on Idaho 75 in the Stanley area.
4:13 p.m. Custer County Search and Rescue was activated and retrieved a hiker on Thompson Peak southwest of Stanley.
4:37 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 21.
6:40 p.m. Pumphrey was advised of a hit and run accident on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
6:58 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of water on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
9:25 p.m. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to a report of shooting in a campground at Stanley Lake.
July 26
1:53 p.m. Gilchrist responded to Ninth Street in Challis where someone reported receiving strange text messages.
2:06 p.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh responded to identify possible explosive devices on White Knob Street in Mackay.
2:56 p.m. Lightburn responded to the report of an abandoned vehicle near Watts Bridge northeast of Challis.
3:39 p.m. The Stanley ambulance helped an injured person at the clinic in Stanley.
4:37 p.m. Lightburn performed a civil standby on Second Street in Challis.
9:30 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
9:40 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a vehicle vs. animal accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
July 27
12:22 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of thefts in Stanley.
6:58 a.m. Lightburn responded to an accident on Rod and Gun Club Loop north of Challis. According to Lightburn’s accident report, Rachelle Edwards of Challis was driving north in a 2009 Ford Expedition owned by William D. Woolley. She became distracted, failed to make the turn and drove through a fence.
9:49 a.m. Gilchrist and the Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho 21 near Stanley.
10:45 a.m. Gilchrist took the report of a stolen side-by-side ATV in Stanley.
11:26 a.m. Haugh reported animal cruelty in the Redfish Lake area south of Stanley.
3:38 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of reckless driving on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
4:39 p.m. A fish and game violation was reported in the Redfish Lake area.
7:52 p.m. Rosenkrance was advised of a reckless driver headed north on U.S. 93 near Old Loop Road northwest of Mackay.
11:52 p.m. Peterson was advised of a possible drunken driver on Idaho 75 near Clayton.
July 28
12:01 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report that a door had been left open on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
12:57 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of disturbing the peace near Sunbeam Village.
5:42 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of disturbing the peace on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
7:03 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of inattentive driving on U.S. 93 at Willow Creek Summit.
7:08 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
11:10 p.m. Lightburn and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on U.S. 93 near Hotsprings Road southeast of Challis.