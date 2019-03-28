March 19
3:07 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a Mackay apartment to make a welfare check.
5:13 p.m. J.K. Mitchell was advised of damage to a fiber optic cable on Houston Road near Mackay.
6:41 p.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a fire in the Watts Bridge area north of Challis where a spark from a burn barrel ignited dry vegetation. About an acre burned.
March 20
7:36 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a juvenile problem in Challis.
March 21
12:42 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an overturned vehicle on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
11:04 p.m. Peterson responded to reported trespassing in Challis.
March 22
12:37 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a Challis site for a civil standby.
1:38 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn was advised of property damage at a site on Challis Creek Road.
2:57 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of harassment on Valley Avenue in Challis.
March 24
2:36 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of a domestic disturbance near Stanley.
4:22 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a theft reported on U.S. Highway 93 near Darlington.
8 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of disturbing the peace in Stanley.