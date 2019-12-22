Dec. 2
7:31 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Challis Area Health Center.
1:26 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of property damage at a location on Park Avenue in Mackay.
4:05 p.m. The Challis ambulance made a medical transport on Clinic Road in Challis.
Dec. 3
1:49 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of an animal problem at Big Creek near May.
Dec. 4
1:42 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of a truant student on Norse Drive in Challis.
3:27 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of an deer vs. vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.
Dec. 5
10:15 a.m. Lightburn responded to a report of possible animal cruelty on Valley Avenue in Challis.
3:56 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
8:24 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a civil complaint on Apex Lane in Challis.
Dec. 6
2:26 a.m. The Challis ambulance made a medical transport on Clinic Road in Challis.
6:40 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a vehicle vs. animal accident on U.S. 93 north of Moore.
7:36 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
Dec. 7
1:26 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
2:05 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a possible DUI on Mine Hill Road in Mackay.
2:32 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a possible domestic battery on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
Dec. 8
12:42 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of an accident on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.