March 25
10:09 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell was advised of some possible trespassers in the Challis area.
2:30 p.m. Deputies were notified of threats being made at the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
7:42 p.m. J.R. Mitchell responded to a possible break-in reported on Third Street in Challis.
8:24 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a site near Mackay where two people were in a dispute about being late on car payments.
March 26
1:54 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a disturbance at a Challis residence.
3:19 p.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers and Lightburn were notified of a possible brush fire out of control along U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis. No response was necessary after they learned it was an unreported controlled burn.
7:40 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a Pleasant Avenue, Challis, residence where a 911 emergency call originated.
March 27
7:04 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a break-in reported at a Pine Street, Mackay location.
March 28
7:47 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a non-injury accident along U.S. 93 in the Leslie area. Patricia Lightburn of Challis was southbound and slid off the highway 9 miles south of Mackay on slushy roads. She lost control of her 2007 Ford Freestyle, slid across the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into a fence.
11:42 a.m. Peterson responded to a Challis apartment complex for a civil standby.
1:05 p.m. Peterson was advised of threats made at a Third Street, Challis location.
3:08 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey was notified of a request for civil standby in Stanley.
5:13 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of theft at a Challis apartment building.
March 29
7:16 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of theft along Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.
8:20 p.m. An intoxicated individual reported “weird things going on” along Main Street in Challis. Peterson talked to the individual and found no suspicious activity.
March 31
10:40 a.m. Lightburn responded to a possible theft at a Challis residence.
12:03 p.m. Dispatch took a report of someone disturbing the peace at a Valley Avenue, Challis residence.
10:57 p.m. Lightburn responded to a College Street, Mackay residence from which a 911 hangup call had originated.