Sept. 2
2:20 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted Idaho State Police on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.
9:59 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Road in Challis.
10:35 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a civil standby on Second Street in Challis.
3:59 p.m. Pumphrey assisted Boise County officials with an accident on Idaho 21 west of Stanley.
4:03 p.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh towed a disabled boat on Redfish Lake south of Stanley.
6:52 p.m. Pumphrey assisted a motorist on Idaho 21 northwest of Stanley.
7:20 p.m. Maydole was advised of a missing person in Germania Basin southeast of Stanley.
Sept. 3
9:40 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen and the Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Busterback Ranch in the Stanley area.
3:32 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of property damage on U.S. Highway 93 in the Challis area.
4:45 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell and Maydole responded to a report of a suspicious person on U.S. 93 in the Challis area.
Sept. 4
2:39 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 93 in the Challis area.
4:24 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon was advised of a bird problem in the Challis area.
8:05 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officers Justin Williams and John Beer responded to possible poaching near Deadman’s Hole south of Challis.
Sept. 5
11:20 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 93 near Challis.
7:45 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a complaint that a sprinkler was hitting personal property on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
Sept. 6
8:12 a.m. Pumphrey was advised of property damage on Idaho 75 in the Stanley area.
1:57 p.m. Lumpkin and Lightburn responded to property damage at Challis High School.
2:56 p.m. Mackay fire volunteers responded to downed power lines on Pine Street in Mackay.
5:10 p.m. Mackay fire volunteers responded to a leaking fuel drum on U.S. 93 southeast of Mackay.
8:50 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Challis High School.
Sept. 7
12:53 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.
5:15 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Stanley Lake.
10:01 a.m. Lightburn and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical on 12th Street in Challis.
11:08 a.m. Lightburn responded to a possible DUI and on U.S. 93 and Dump Road near Challis.
12:12 p.m. J. K. Mitchell responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 93 and Old Loop Road northwest Mackay.
12:50 p.m. Stanley search and rescue and the volunteer Stanley ambulance responded to an injured hiker on Goat Creek southwest of Stanley. The hiker suffered an ankle fracture.
8:37 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an animal vs. vehicle accident on U.S. 93 southeast of Mackay.
Sept. 8
11:20 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a missing person in the Stanley area.
1:53 p.m. Pumphrey was advised of a civil matter near the Cape Horn Guard Station southwest of Stanley.
2:06 p.m. Maydole responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Grand View Canyon.