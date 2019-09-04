Aug. 19
6:37 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer responded to a report of an injured deer in the Spring Gulch area west of Clayton.
7:48 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of child endangerment on Beverland Road in the Mackay area.
9:41 a.m. Rosenkrance assisted with traffic control in the Antelope Creek area southeast of Mackay.
9:05 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of overdue travelers in the Redfish Lake area south of Stanley.
Aug. 20
10:40 a.m. Gilchrist responded to the Stanley clinic for a report of a property damage accident.
1:47 p.m. Rosenkrance and Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to 10th Street in Challis to a report of a missing person.
1:57 p.m. Gilchrist received a report of items stolen in the Bonanza and Custer area of the Yankee Fork.
3:09 p.m. Rosenkrance made a welfare check in the Big Springs area east of Darlington.
3:10 p.m. Gilchrist and Lumpkin responded to a report of a runaway in the Stanley area.
Aug. 21
6:37 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Road east of Challis.
9:22 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a water complaint on U.S. Highway 93 south of Challis.
12:10 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell requested an ambulance at a location on College Street in Mackay.
4:25 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a reported assault at the Mountain Village in Stanley.
8:21 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a camping complaint at Stanley Lake.
Aug. 22
3:09 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a reported break-in on Apex Lane in Challis.
7:11 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report of an injured deer on U.S. 93 southeast of Mackay.
8:56 a.m. Beer and Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of an injured deer on Valley Avenue in Challis.
Aug. 23
5:18 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers assisted a sick hiker on Horton Peak southeast of Stanley.
5:57 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Benner Street in Stanley.
7:13 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to Sixth Street in Challis on a report of threats made.
Aug. 24
7 a.m. Jon C. Shipp of Challis reported that at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 he was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado on Wilson Lane in Challis his pickup went off the right side of the road and hit a fence, damaging the pickup’s front bumper and fender.
10:25 a.m. Lightburn took a report of a stolen vehicle on Valley Road in Challis.
10:32 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Millick Lane in the Hot Springs area southeast of Challis.
1:38 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a driver leaving the scene of an accident on U.S. 93 in Challis.
2:56 p.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of a reckless boat at Redfish Lake.
4:14 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a reported domestic battery in the Bull Trout Lake area northwest of Stanley.
9:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Rod and Gun Club Loop north of Challis.
9:29 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an animal call in the Bull Trout Lake area.
Aug. 25
6:32 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.
11:11 a.m. Maydole responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Third Street in Challis.
4:11 p.m. Maydole was advised of vandalism near the junction of U.S. 93 and Idaho Highway 75 south of Challis.
6:55 p.m. Pumphrey was advised of a reckless driver in the Stanley area.
9:38 p.m. Lightburn was advised of shots fired on Ninth Street in Challis.