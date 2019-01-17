Jan. 4
4 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole investigated a fender bender that had occurred in the parking lot of the Village Inn Motel and Restaurant the night before. Benjamin Savage of Challis backed his 2006 Dodge pickup into a parked car owned by Rulon Wells of Lyman, Wyoming. Savage didn't realize he hit the car. There was damage to the 2014 Chrysler’s right rear tail light but none to Savage’s pickup. The collision was recorded by a surveillance camera.
Jan. 7
6:50 a.m. As Custer County search and rescue coordinator, Maydole was advised that a man was overdue returning from the Pahsimeroi Valley. Search and rescue volunteers found him in the Elkhorn drainage and took him home.
Jan. 8
10:37 a.m. Maydole responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Corrigan Lane south of Challis. A person who was at work asked that a deputy check on their home. Maydole found everything was OK.
12:08 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the Sulfur Flats area near Stanley.
12:14 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a report of property damage on Main Street in Mackay.
Jan. 10
4:08 a.m. A Challis woman called to report her partner had not returned from a woodcutting expedition the previous day. The man soon showed up on his own.
12:38 p.m. J.R. Mitchell responded to a Mackay residence to a report that someone who couldn't legally possess a firearm had one.
7:37 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to reports of a speeding vehicle in Challis.
Jan. 12
11:00 p.m. Peterson was advised that a couple was possibly having a domestic dispute on Ninth Street in Challis. When he arrived, the woman had left and nothing came of the matter.
Jan. 13
1:04 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell was advised of a burglar alarm in the Mackay area.