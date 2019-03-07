Feb. 25
2:49 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Morgan Creek Road.
7:17 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report that a vehicle had slid off Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
2:20 p.m. Maydole and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a non-injury accident in the parking lot of Village Square in Challis.
5:03 p.m. Maydole responded to a Challis area location where someone had reported an unlawful entry.
Feb. 26
6:59 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
8:27 a.m. Maydole responded to an alarm at a Challis business.
2:25 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was advised of property damage on Fifth Street in Challis.
4:14 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
Feb. 27
8:25 p.m. J.R. Mitchell assisted an Idaho State Police trooper in arresting a person driving a stolen vehicle on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
Feb. 28
10:43 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to Mountain Village Resort in Stanley where someone had reported harassment.
4:35 p.m. Peterson received a report of fraud in the Challis area.
10:47 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a burglary reported at a College Street, Mackay, residence.
March 2
12:50 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of a vehicle blocking a driveway on Antelope Road in the Mackay area.
March 3
1:49 p.m. Maydole was advised of a possible missing person from the Challis area.