Feb. 25

2:49 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Morgan Creek Road.

7:17 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report that a vehicle had slid off Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.

2:20 p.m. Maydole and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a non-injury accident in the parking lot of Village Square in Challis.

5:03 p.m. Maydole responded to a Challis area location where someone had reported an unlawful entry.

Feb. 26

6:59 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 north of Challis.

8:27 a.m. Maydole responded to an alarm at a Challis business.

2:25 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was advised of property damage on Fifth Street in Challis.

4:14 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 north of Challis.

Feb. 27

8:25 p.m. J.R. Mitchell assisted an Idaho State Police trooper in arresting a person driving a stolen vehicle on U.S. 93 north of Challis.

Feb. 28

10:43 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to Mountain Village Resort in Stanley where someone had reported harassment.

4:35 p.m. Peterson received a report of fraud in the Challis area.

10:47 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a burglary reported at a College Street, Mackay, residence.

March 2

12:50 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of a vehicle blocking a driveway on Antelope Road in the Mackay area.

March 3

1:49 p.m. Maydole was advised of a possible missing person from the Challis area.

