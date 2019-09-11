Aug. 26
1:40 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole released a fawn stuck in a fence at 10th Street and Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
Aug. 27
8:08 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson and other officers responded to a report of a person wanted on an arrest warrant in the Morgan Creek area north of Challis.
Aug. 28
7:09 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a driver speeding on Challis Creek Road.
7:55 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a speeding vehicle at Second Street and Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
11:28 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
Aug. 29
7:26 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Wall Street in Stanley.
9:32 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist, Deputy Ron Pumphrey and Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to suspicious circumstances in which a man confronted a woman in the Nip and Tuck area north of Stanley.
2:49 p.m. Gilchrist received information about a possible theft on Chukar Lane in the Clayton area.
5:42 p.m. Peterson and Probation Officer Aletia Straub Workman responded to a juvenile problem in Challis.
Aug. 30
6:45 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a suspicious four-wheeler on Leaton Gulch Road east of Challis.
2:37 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn and fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a brush fire on Round Valley Road east of Challis.
4:18 p.m. Pumphrey reported a found kayak on U.S. Highway 93 east of Stanley.
10:52 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of disturbing the peace on upper Main in Challis.
Aug. 31
6:36 a.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a phone scam with people threatening to show up at a residence on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
2:46 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 and Idaho Highway 75 south of Challis.
2:48 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of harassment on upper Main in Challis.
3:12 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of reckless drivers on Garden Creek Road west of Challis.
5:16 p.m. Pumphrey and Stuart responded to a complaint about a dog on a no-dog beach at Redfish Lake south of Stanley.
6:49 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a fire on Old Chilly Road northwest of Mackay.
Sept. 1
3:26 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of an unwanted person on Main street in Challis.
10:18 a.m. Rosenkrance, a Butte County sheriff’s deputy and Mackay fire volunteers responded to a vehicle fire on U.S. 93 at Leslie.
1:16 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to medical call on Main Street in May.
8:30 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the Stanley area